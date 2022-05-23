There are a few names that come to mind when people think of trick-shot artists. People immediately recall Mike Massey and Florian Kohler. You can now add Zahidul Islam aka RJ TRICKSHOT to the list of names that come to mind when players think of trick shot artists.

How long have you been doing trick shots?

I began playing pool at the age of thirteen. Trick shots are something I started when I was 17 years old and have never looked back since.

How many hours do you practice on average per day?

5 hours of, pool, billiards, artistic, or trick shots in a day.

Who has been your most significant artistic influence?

Mike Massey and, especially, Florian Kohler.

How do you come up with new trick shot ideas on a regular basis?

Every time I practice, it flashes through my mind. I occasionally watch legend players' trickshot videos, particularly Florian's. I watch and try to replicate some of his difficult shots. Also, whenever I come up with a new trickshot, I write it down and save it on my phone. I didn't post many of my creations online because there are many people who will claim them as their own. I'm currently filming all of my efforts, and hopefully, it will be available soon. I always think about how many developed my idol is and how much patience it takes to do a trick shot. On a good day, you can easily make trick shots, but not every day is the same, so artists sometimes give up.

So far in your pool career, what do you consider your proudest achievement?

The most productive moment or achievement, in my opinion, was when Florian Kohler visited my home. He coached me and taught me a lot of trick shots with all of his secrets that he has been using for two days. It's also very exciting to be a part of the next pool legend.

You began your trick shot videos on YouTube by doing shots created by Mike Massey, Florian, and others. How do you feel now that people are copying your shots?

This is always surprising and exciting. It's a dream come true for me to be a part of the pool's history. And anyone can copy any of the trick shots that are available online. I received a lot of support on social media, and one fan told me that watching my trick shots had inspired him greatly. He even brought a pool table after that, so I decided to honor him with a free trick shot lesson. He was ecstatic, which was probably the best compliment I could have received.

You masse a lot and use your home table for most of your videos. How often do you change the felt on your table?

It all depends on how much I play on a given day. But it's more likely that I change my feelings every 3 to 4 months. And luckily, Predator Cues sponsors all of my billiard products, including the felt.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to pursue a career in the artistic pool?

Simply enjoying what you're doing. Unlike the regular pool, which becomes monotonous after a certain point, the trick shots can be enjoyable while creating. If you practice the same shots over and over, it will become monotonous. Be imaginative, and you'll be on your way!!