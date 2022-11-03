Manav Golecha has had some success in the world of NFTs. Thanks to his unique expertise and viewpoint, Manav became an expert in the field and succeeded in selling a NFT collection within a short timeframe. One of the main missions to start this project was to empower women of all ages by giving them the fundamentals of Web3 and creating a community around it. Today, we are going to speak with Manav Golecha and find out his story, professional achievements, and plans for the future.

What Tasks Do You Have Right Now?

At the moment, We manage a worldwide community, which counts more than 70,000 men and women from many different countries. We started this with the sole mission to bridge the gender gap (either age or gender) in the world of crypto & NFTs. My roommate Amy Matshushima, Founder of Women of Crypto originally came up with the Idea when she noticed there were no female oriented collections out there in the market, except a few like World of Women & Boss Beauties.

What Does the Company "Women of Crypto" Offer?

We have successfully launched a unique IOS & android application, which has a job board for web3 and a community feed. On the app, They can easily access our comprehensive course on how to start a successful NFT project. The main goal of our projects is to educate as many women as possible and make them feel included in this space.

What other products have you launched for "Women of Crypto"?

We launched a merchandise store on Codify with our clothing and we also ship mystery boxes to our community every year. We also launched another collection called "Men of Crypto" which was a free mint for the existing holders of women of crypto NFT. We are also the proud sponsor of Crypto Chicks Corner, an educational podcast to teach women the basics of blockchain technology and how to harness it to start or expand your own business.

Does the Brand "Women of Crypto" Have Other Projects Rather Than Education?

My team is working on developing a virtual influencer that will represent the community of Women of Crypto. They act as avatars, representing the online community and focusing on NFT education for women. We will use the influencer to create content around it and develop our character over the years.