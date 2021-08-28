Anyone entering the field of medicine is trained in a way where scientific knowledge is practiced in real to what we call a medical practice. That's what the medical practitioners, widely recognized as doctors do. However, with the changing times, the approach of doctors towards work has changed. Utilizing the internet, there are a few creative minds in the field of medicine who have made their work reach a wider audience. Dr. Niranjan P Samani whose artistic flair has given him recognition on the webspace.

The way he presents himself on the internet has impressed many. While his primary profession has been in the field of medicine, he is equally inclined towards showbiz. Much before he grabbed attention for his content, the medical professional began his journey by recording cover songs. "The songs I recorded and the overwhelming response I received, boosted my confidence. Getting more than 20K views on my cover songs was all the motivation I needed to start my journey."

Known for informative yet entertaining videos about medical issues, he is the quite popular medical field. When asked about trying his luck in films, the doctor had an interesting response. He revealed, "Who does not have a dream to be on screen? Having said that, I would want to try my luck in films as a singer and an actor. I am already keen to make short films, and my main motive is to offer meaningful and high-on content cinema for the audience." He then stated that if anything comes his way, he would love to experiment and give it a shot.

In the last two years, he has provided engaging content. His claims he is a favourite name among many in the field of medicine. Honing his skills as an artist, he then stated that he is working on his diction and expressions before he thinks of appearing on screen. "Learning this art, I have realised that acting is more about being real and effortless", he added.

Coming from the Kudla region of Southern India in Karnataka, the professional is rightly grabbing everyone's eyeballs. Always open to experiment and learn new things in life, the passion he has for acting and singing is another start to a new lesson of his life.