With easy and unparalleled access to the world wide web, children are taking over social media. After all, the young kids are utilizing the web space in the best way possible to showcase their talent. While much has been said about the demerits of social media, there are a few child influencers who are proving their mettle with their creativity. Content being the ultimate king in today's time has given little girls Anwita Sundaram and Aadya Sundaram recognition over the internet. Their content creation skills have worked so time, that many celebrities have been in awe of this sister duo.

Aadya, widely known as Aadupedia on the gram, and Anwita who is recognized by the name Anwita The Dancing Diva are a cynosure to everyone's eyes. The former has often been seen on the web making everyone laugh with her comic skills, whereas the latter's dance moves have helped her in gaining fanfare from everyone across India. This Swag Sisters duo, a name christened by their fans on the internet, has left many celebrities in a frenzy. The 10-year-old Aadya and the 14-year-old Anwita have collaborated with notable brands and celebrities from different fields.

To highlight a few names they have been associated with include VYRL Originals, T-Series, Vishal Mishra, Jubin Nautiyal, Himansh Kohli, Akanksha Puri, Sunny Kausha, Saiyami Kher, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Khushali Kumar among others. On the other hand, Anwita The Dancing Diva has earlier performed on remixes with Bollywood's coveted celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kriti Sanon, and Urmila Matondkar. At an age where the little ones are busy playing games like hide-and-seek and jigsaw puzzles, these sisters are making a name for themselves on the internet.

Behind their success is the extensive support by their mother, Ashma Sundaram. Their mother has made sure that the children not just excel in academics, but also in the ever-changing world of digital media. Moreover, the young girls are Indian born, but they have been brought up in Europe and the USA. Being inspired from the West, the little girls are inclined towards the Indian tradition.

Apart from this, the duo have worked with influencers like Aadil Khan, Jigar Thakkar, Rahul Sharma, Rush Twins, Isha Shah, Sneha Tomar, and many more.