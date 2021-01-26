Amid the ongoing farmers' protest on Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs temporarily has suspended internet in Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi from 12:00 hrs to 23:59 hrs on Tuesday, January 26

Protesting farmers entered the National Capital on Tuesday to protest against the three contentious farm laws, hoisted their flag at the iconic Red Fort. Several tractors mounted with the Indian flag were seen stationed inside the premises of Red Fort.

