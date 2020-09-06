The internet has widely shared and posted a picture, which shows a man sitting on stairs with an old woman and hearing the woman's plea attentively. People are all praises for the man and are identifying him as Hon'ble Judge, Abdul Haseem from District Court, Bhuvanapalli, Telangana. He is being appreciated for getting up from his seat, along with the relevant file, and walking down the stairs from the first floor to meet an aged woman litigant/complainant who was old and unable to climb up the stairs.

After checking facts, International Business Times, India, found out that he is Abdul Haseem and is posted as District Magistrate of Jayashankar Bhupalpally District of Telangana.

No doubt that he came down and sat with the old woman and heard her plea, which has been pending for almost two years. The woman reportedly had visited several Govt. offices for her welfare pension and had all relevant papers but babus sitting in Govt offices paid no heed to her problem.

On February 26, this year, she visited the office in Bhupalpally district and when Haseem saw her sitting on the office stairs; he came down to her and heard her problem. He took the papers from her and directed the office staff to sort the pension issue.

Picture circulated with false identity

The internet was indeed impressed and people shared his picture on all platforms. Recently, the picture was again circulated with a false identity.

Twitter users however stated that though the picture is old but the spirit of the 2004 batch civil servant remains intact and stands as an example of how most people go unheard and unnoticed at Govt offices.

A Twitter user wrote, "This shows the compassion of the Hon'ble Judge, Mr. Abdul Haseem which may be the rarest of the rare incident never seen in the history!

We salute him for his act of humanity! An exemplary for others in this Society!"

While another user stated, "He is the District collector of Jayashankar Bhupalapally, erstwhile Warangal District. He is appreciated for his simplicity from many in the state. Smiling face with sunglasses."