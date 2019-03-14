Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone unveiled her prestigious Statue of Purpose at Madame Tussauds in London on Thursday.

Deepika dedicated her statue to her foundation and believes as she stands for her foundation, her statue too will communicate the same.

As soon as the actress unveiled her wax statue via an Instagram Live, internet went into tizzy as #StatueOfPurpose saw a strong India trend. Fans across the globe couldn't keep calm and kept showering love and wishes for the global star.

Deepika has time and again advocated mental illness by creating awareness about the significance of mental health and has been striving to get rid of the stigma revolving around various mental diseases.

Coming forth and talking about her depression in public, the actress has proven to be an inspiration to young and old alike who are restrained from speaking up due to societal pressure. Not just the actress voices her opinions and beliefs at various public forums but also runs a foundation 'Live Laugh Love' to signify mental health at every step.

Expressing her thoughts, Deepika Padukone said, "As a little girl, I was a very curious kid, for me, purpose is something that is very important. However, big or small, whatever I am doing in my life, purpose and why we do what we do is very important to me. After I got a call from Madame Tussauds, I thought what is the purpose of this, why are we doing this, or what is it that my fans will remember me for, remember my figure for, what is it that I would like to leave behind, and the cause of mental health is very close to my heart, it is something that I am extremely passionate about. I said that's it, I would like for my fans when they see my figure I hope it reminds them of someone who did something for the cause of mental illness, who worked towards creating awareness and destigmatizing mental illness. I hope that it gives people a sense of upliftment and a sense of hope. I hope that message comes through."

The Queen of box office is not just loved and admired in India but also has her global imprints. Owing to the unfathomable fan base of the actress around the world, the Statue of Purpose features Deepika in the elegant and graceful Cannes look.

The dignified actress swept the onlookers off their feet as she dazzled in her peekaboo outfit bringing a touch of old-world glamour to her ensemble, it was the extended floor-length cape and the plunging neckline that made it an outstanding look.

Deepika is a global phenomenon and an eye-catcher when it comes to her red carpet looks. Be it the exceptional Cannes look of origami hot-pink, frilly gown, green thigh-high slit gown with a long trail, or her mesmerizing MET Gala looks.

With an exceptional body of work and box office numbers to her credit, Deepika Padukone is invariably the most versatile and reliable actress of the Indian Film industry. Treating the audience with impeccable acting skills and heart-tugging performances film after film, Deepika Padukone is one of the rare actors who can express with just her eyes.

Garnering awards after awards, Deepika has delivered strong, powerful, and independent characters over the years and has emerged as the most bankable actresses ever with humungous films mounted on her shoulders.

After the tremendous success of her last outing Padmaavat, Deepika became the first actress to deliver Rs 300 crore film with a female solo lead.

Deepika is currently gearing up for her first production venture which will have her essaying the role of an acid attack victim. The actress believes the story needs to be told and has bankrolled her maiden production to put forth a strong, brave, courageous and independent female character.