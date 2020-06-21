Yoga is an age-old practice which has proven to have great results for the body and the mind. Unlike a lot of fitness practices, Yoga is one anybody from any age group, can do. That's what makes it different and Bollywood celebrities have been tapping into all that's good in Yoga for a while now.

On International Yoga Day we're taking a look at six times, Bollywood's best Yoga masters showed us a lesson or two. Let's just say what they do makes Yoga seem impossible for the best of us.

6 times Bollywood celebrities nailed complex Yoga poses

Bollywood has been known to swear by Yoga from time to time. After all, it is that beneficial and India celebrates International Yoga Day every year. However, some Bollywood celebs take it up a notch and make it seem impossible.

#1 Malaika Arora

The headstand is one only a few attempts, but this is not your average headstand. Malaika Arora is known to attempt difficult postures every now and then, but you just can't forget this one.

#2 Sushmita Sen

There's no way Sushmita Sen's seated posture while balancing on the toes of one foot should be one anybody should try at home alone. With Yoga, it's about technique and balance they say. Sushmita Sen often nails poses like these while making it look as smooth as butter.

#3 Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has sworn by Yoga, with her own fitness mantra and tips, so naturally, we trust what she says. However, every once in a while she posts a video of doing an asana that is super difficult to do. She nailed her attempt at the Vrischikasana. She did say, however, that she started Yoga a little late and she still made it that far.

#4 Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite the Yoga nut, except she only recently joined Instagram. However, her Surya Namaskars are infamous, while Surya namaskars are seemingly standard sequences of asanas that anybody can do, it's the technique, the swiftness and the full-body workout you get which is often underestimated. Well, we can learn from Kareena.

#5 Jacqueline Fernandez

This elevated plank with a full split is bound to give one a complex. Jacqueline is known for her Yoga and all things fitness. From rotating her leg 360 degrees in her position to the split, maybe it's better not to mess with that core. However, this takes it to a whole new level, and she does it with a huge smile on her face. How?

#6 Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is another Yoga master, continuously inspiring us beginners on the journey. Her attempt at the headstand was what some of us dream to be in our heads. She says she even had a weaker neck, but she could do it. That's the inspiration for us. Like she says, however, try it with assistance.

Happy International Yoga Day!