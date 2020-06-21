International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 to raise awareness globally about the importance and benefits of Yoga in our everyday life. Yoga, an ancient art, brings balance between body, soul and mind. Yoga helps us to understand our purpose of life and how to survive in the changing times.
Yoga means different things to different people. For some, yoga is the way of life, for others it is a way to discover themselves.
On this day, let us take a look at some of the inspiring quotes on yoga:
- "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self."
- "It's not about being good at something. It's about being good to yourself."
- Yoga means addition – addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul."
- "Inhale the future, exhale the past."
- "Letting go is the hardest asana."
- "You cannot always control what goes on outside. But you can always control what goes on inside."
- "Be where you are, not where you think you should be."
- "Just breathe."
- "The longest journey of any person is the journey inward."
- "The very heart of yoga practice is 'abyhasa' – steady effort in the direction you want to go."