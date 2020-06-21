International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 to raise awareness globally about the importance and benefits of Yoga in our everyday life. Yoga, an ancient art, brings balance between body, soul and mind. Yoga helps us to understand our purpose of life and how to survive in the changing times.

Yoga means different things to different people. For some, yoga is the way of life, for others it is a way to discover themselves.

On this day, let us take a look at some of the inspiring quotes on yoga: