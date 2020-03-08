International Women's Day comes around every year, and every year B-Town joins in the celebration. However, it's not every day that women are acknowledged for everything they achieve beyond the huge struggles the world puts before them. Today at least, we can look at what celebrities have to say on Women's day. One day when it's okay to be unabashedly feminist.
Some funny, some heartfelt, others fierce, the posts represent womanhood as it is, in the broadest diversity. Isn't that what Women's Day is about after all?
Celebrities celebrate Women's Day
On every festival and occasions, with social media at our fingertips, celebrities acknowledge a lot more days in the year than they used to. They can say more in shorter periods of time. This year wishes on Women's Day poured in from all quarters.
"Women don't need a celebration or any validation! That's what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman!"- Karan Johar
Women don’t need a celebration or any validation! That’s what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman! #HappyWomensDay2020— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 8, 2020
"As a woman, we don't have to hope we get our due. We need to get up and get it ourselves" - Kangana Ranaut. Word.
"As a woman, we don’t have to hope we get our due. We need to get up and get it ourselves” - Kangana Ranaut. Happy women’s day, month, year, and eternity to all the brave women out there. Happy International women’s day. . . . . . . #KanganaRanaut #womensday2020 #womensday #internationalwomensday
Priyanka Chopra wrote, "An equal world is an enabled world."
“An equal world is an enabled world.” That is the theme for this year’s #InternationalWomensDay, and I couldn’t agree more. I became aware of gender inequality at a young age and have come across girls and women who fight every day for their own and their community's basic rights and for equality. Women have the power to change the world and I'm very excited to bring you the stories of such incredible women who support, encourage, elevate and inspire other girls and women to follow their dreams. I call them Women for Women. #W4W
Kartik Aaryan chose to flip the cards with, "Meet the Women who Empower me!!"
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her mother:
Sara Ali Khan told us that women don't come in one size fits all.
Kiara Advani talked about being true to oneself:
Happy Women’s Day to all you amazing ladies out there! Be yourself and love who you are, you don’t need anyone’s validation but your own! Big love to all of you! ❤️— Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) March 8, 2020
Malaika Arora wrote a hard-hitting message, "The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly..."
The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem. They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts. They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens .... Happy Women’s day today n everyday ♥️... such beautiful words
Tapsee Pannu asserted the importance of driving change:
Shilpa Shetty drove home a fact about feminism, "Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for, is to be considered at par in all that we do..."
Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for, is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life and not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, and countries. To have our ambitions, dreams, and goals be given due importance. To be accorded equal opportunities and not be held back from progressing in our chosen paths. To be paid equally like all our counterparts when the input is equal. A woman's right to equality has been understated for centuries. It’s 2020! Let's come together and make it an Egalitarian society as a unified force, to ensure our current and future generations can experience 'equality' in reality by pledging to be #EachForEqual. Let's BE the change we wish to see. Happy Women's Day! Today and every day? . . . . . . . . #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay2020 #womensrights #equality
"empowering others starts with empowering myself."- Vidya Balan
I am #GenerationEquality because empowering others starts with empowering myself. This #InternationalWomensDay, join me and @un_women to ensure that all women and girls can live their lives to the fullest potential. https://t.co/B7yUMAvT8i pic.twitter.com/BIPmWuzlIA— vidya balan (@vidya_balan) March 8, 2020
Rishi Kapoor echoed everyone when he said, "Every day should be celebrated as a Woman's Day."
International Women’s Day world wide. I have had the privilege of working in some of the most important films on women emancipation. I take immense pride in it. “Prem Rog” “Damini” “Tawaif” are few. Every day should be celebrated as a Woman’s Day. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/tnMj4giSkd— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 8, 2020
Madhuri Dixit told us what women are:
Well, if only we had messages like this every day for women to look at and believe in. That's the goal, we suppose. Until then, this will have to suffice.