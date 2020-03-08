International Womens Day Close
International Women's Day

International Women's Day comes around every year, and every year B-Town joins in the celebration. However, it's not every day that women are acknowledged for everything they achieve beyond the huge struggles the world puts before them. Today at least, we can look at what celebrities have to say on Women's day. One day when it's okay to be unabashedly feminist.

Some funny, some heartfelt, others fierce, the posts represent womanhood as it is, in the broadest diversity. Isn't that what Women's Day is about after all? 

Women's Day messages from Bollywood
@karanjohar, @team_kangana_ranaut, @madhuridixitnene, @kartikaaryan, @priyankachopra on Instagram

Celebrities celebrate Women's Day

On every festival and occasions, with social media at our fingertips, celebrities acknowledge a lot more days in the year than they used to. They can say more in shorter periods of time. This year wishes on Women's Day poured in from all quarters. 

"Women don't need a celebration or any validation! That's what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman!"- Karan Johar

"As a woman, we don't have to hope we get our due. We need to get up and get it ourselves" - Kangana Ranaut. Word.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "An equal world is an enabled world."

Kartik Aaryan chose to flip the cards with, "Meet the Women who Empower me!!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her mother:

View this post on Instagram

Boss. Mother. ?????. Legend. 08.03.2020

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Sara Ali Khan told us that women don't come in one size fits all. 

Kiara Advani talked about being true to oneself:

Malaika Arora wrote a hard-hitting message, "The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly..."

View this post on Instagram

The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly. Women who chose to leave the past behind, worked on their self-esteem and put a high price tag on their self-esteem. They stopped playing victims. They stopped whining in self-pity and dining in pity parties. They moved past their anger, tears and bitterness. They realized that happiness is a personal choice and responsibility. They chose to be defined by their present, but not their pasts. They are happy because they don't need validation from anyone. They are happy because they know that they don't need to throw shade on anyone for them to shine. They are happy because they chose to be Queens .... Happy Women’s day today n everyday ♥️... such beautiful words

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Tapsee Pannu asserted the importance of driving change:

Shilpa Shetty drove home a fact about feminism, "Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for, is to be considered at par in all that we do..."

View this post on Instagram

Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for, is to be considered at par in all that we do. To be given a chance at life and not be killed in the womb. To receive education like our brothers do. To feel safe in our own homes, societies, and countries. To have our ambitions, dreams, and goals be given due importance. To be accorded equal opportunities and not be held back from progressing in our chosen paths. To be paid equally like all our counterparts when the input is equal. A woman's right to equality has been understated for centuries. It’s 2020! Let's come together and make it an Egalitarian society as a unified force, to ensure our current and future generations can experience 'equality' in reality by pledging to be #EachForEqual. Let's BE the change we wish to see. Happy Women's Day! Today and every day? . . . . . . . . #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay2020 #womensrights #equality

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

"empowering others starts with empowering myself."- Vidya Balan

Rishi Kapoor echoed everyone when he said, "Every day should be celebrated as a Woman's Day."

Madhuri Dixit told us what women are:

Well, if only we had messages like this every day for women to look at and believe in. That's the goal, we suppose. Until then, this will have to suffice. 