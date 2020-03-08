International Women's Day comes around every year, and every year B-Town joins in the celebration. However, it's not every day that women are acknowledged for everything they achieve beyond the huge struggles the world puts before them. Today at least, we can look at what celebrities have to say on Women's day. One day when it's okay to be unabashedly feminist.

Some funny, some heartfelt, others fierce, the posts represent womanhood as it is, in the broadest diversity. Isn't that what Women's Day is about after all?

Celebrities celebrate Women's Day

On every festival and occasions, with social media at our fingertips, celebrities acknowledge a lot more days in the year than they used to. They can say more in shorter periods of time. This year wishes on Women's Day poured in from all quarters.

"Women don't need a celebration or any validation! That's what a man needs when he truly understands the power, the impact and the force of a woman!"- Karan Johar

"As a woman, we don't have to hope we get our due. We need to get up and get it ourselves" - Kangana Ranaut. Word.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "An equal world is an enabled world."

Kartik Aaryan chose to flip the cards with, "Meet the Women who Empower me!!"

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her mother:

Sara Ali Khan told us that women don't come in one size fits all.

Kiara Advani talked about being true to oneself:

Malaika Arora wrote a hard-hitting message, "The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes. The happiest women are the ones who made a choice to love themselves wholly and truly..."

Tapsee Pannu asserted the importance of driving change:

Shilpa Shetty drove home a fact about feminism, "Much like the two parallel lines in an '=' ( EQUAL) sign, all we ask for, is to be considered at par in all that we do..."

"empowering others starts with empowering myself."- Vidya Balan

Rishi Kapoor echoed everyone when he said, "Every day should be celebrated as a Woman's Day."

Madhuri Dixit told us what women are:

Well, if only we had messages like this every day for women to look at and believe in. That's the goal, we suppose. Until then, this will have to suffice.