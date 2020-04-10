It's a great news for music lovers to navigate self-isolation by listening to a newly released music video – 'Ronde Nain'. This highly anticipated and awaited music video is directed by ace director Aman Prajapat. The music video is worth watching and you will definitely love it, especially the voice behind it. 'Ronde Nain' has been released on the 9th April 2020 on Virtual Planet Music's official YouTube channel and on all major platforms worldwide.

International singer Amir Nawaz is starring in the music video as an actor and is also the voice behind it. Ronde Nain which has been beautifully penned by Amir himself, expresses the feelings of heartbreak and loneliness of being distant from a loved one. It is his debut music video which features mesmerizing beauty Kate Sharma alongwith with. Ronde Nain will have no problem winning the hearts because of the fabulous audio and the beautiful on screen presence of the lead pair ! The audio track makes the listening audience feel the emotional vibe and music video is very refreshing to watch. Amir's vocal tone is just amazing and it sets the right mood with his soft yet powerful vocal range.

The music video has been shot in the iconic destination Dubai, the surreal and pristine natural beauty of Dubai enhances the aesthetic aspect of the music video, giving a luxurious and exquisite setting. The director of this music video, Aman Prajapat had already directed numerous highly acclaimed masterpiece music videos before directing his latest one 'Ronde Nain'. 'Milo Na Tum' recreation song sung by Gajendra Verma was also directed by Aman Prajapat, which featured gorgeous Tina Ahuja, daughter of the famous Bollywood star Govinda. It crossed more than 100 millions views across all portals.

We are definitely sure this latest melodic music video will keep us all engaged to survive the quarantine and raise the bar on the charts! The digital marketing of the song has been handled by DS Creations, a firm run by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and hereby we wish the whole cast & crew all the very best !!