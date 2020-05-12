May 12 is celebrated all around the world as International Nurses Day. It is also the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. At this current situation when the world is battling with the novel coronavirus. It's the healthcare workers consisting of the doctors and the nurses who tirelessly serving the nation day and night to make sure that every patient is treated well and goes back home hail and hearty. As doctors as getting the much needed and deserved appreciation, nurses deserve the same kind of love too.

Bollywood's undying love for medical and health care profession goes without say, a lot of films have been made on doctors and medical professionals. You must have seen over the decades nurses in Bollywood have generally been staid figures of modesty. Attired in starched all-white uniform they have always been the epitome of sobriety in Hindi films as they sacrifice love and happiness at the altar of duty. However with the change in time and era, the look and attire of nurses in Hindi films have also evolved, but the core value of nurturing and love for their profession is intact.

Here's a look at the top five actors who have played the role of nurses over the decades.

Waheeda Rehmaan in Khamoshi

When one talks of the medical profession, it would be incomplete if the role of nurses is not factored into the story, and who would be better qualified than Waheeda Rehman (1969) to be featured with prominence here? Her role of nurse underlined the human side of the profession. That a nurse also has emotions and she can also fall in love was brought out beautifully in the subtle and sublime manner in which her role was etched out, and that is a feat that has not been emulated again.

Meena Kumari in Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai

Meena Kumari in Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai which was released in 1960. The beautiful actress played a nurse to Raj Kumar's surgeon. Cupid strikes at the very first meeting in the operation theatre and the rest is history. Produced by Kamal Amrohi under the banner of Mahal Movies, it was an intense Meena Kumari show all the way with the right blend of the melodrama of sacrifice, suspicion and suspension of disbelief.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Guzaarish

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan changed the look the way nurses were perceived, she didn't come across as the real, well-defined nurse like earlier times. Rather she was dressed in sober Victorian skirts, lacy tops, hair rolled up in a bun, Ash as Sofia d'Souza nursed her patient. She also smoked, wore dark lipstick. Indeed, Hindi films haven't ever seen a nurse like Sofia as played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Guzaarish.

Anupriya Goenka in Tiger Zinda Hai

If you watched Tiger Zinda Hai, you'll definitely remember Anupriya Goenka the young actress who played the nurse Tiger Zinda Hai. Anupriya plays the main nurse among the group of 40 girls who are held hostages by a terrorist organisation in the film. Her character Poorna helps Indian spy agent Tiger nab the main villain and rescue all the nurses. Despite having acting stalwarts like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the film, Anupriya role as a dutiful nurse hasn't gone unnoticed.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Talking about doctors and medical professionals how can we forget Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. This film is indeed an ode to all the medical; professionals out there. Raj Kumar Hirani in a humorous way highlighted why doctors should adhere to the Hippocratic oath and believe in the world of miracles when all else fails. It also questioned the sanitized and enclosed environment that the patient is pushed into, and advocated extending to him a normal terrain that would mitigate his problems to a certain extent and, even though he might be dying, let him enjoy the last moments of his life. There is no doubt that doctors live under constant stress. However, the whole point is that even though the system may turn hostile, one should never forget the oath. From Sanjay Dutt to Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and many more every single character in the film have done a fine job. Well, the film didn't fail to acknowledge the efforts of the nurses who never fail to adhere to their duties.

This is how the Mumbai police connected with the cult film Munna Bhai MBBS to spread appreciation, love and to the frontline nurses.

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai police shared a post with an adorable illustration of a nurse, saying "Thank you Sister" and was captioned with a well-known Munna Bhai dialogue "Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! Thank you! Nurse mamu log ko bhi apna thank you bolna!"

Not only Mumbai Police even netizens from all around the world have taken to the internet to laud the nurses for their work during ongoing COVID-19.

International Business Times India, thanks all the nurses for their unconditional love, care and hard working. Stay safe.