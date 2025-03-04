Apple leads the charge on accessibility front in many ways, and International Hearing Day is a good reminder to highlight of its advanced hearing-friendly features baked into Apple products. From haptic-powered music experiences to real-time sound recognition, Apple is ensuring that users with hearing impairments have a seamless experience across its ecosystem.

One feature that truly stands out is Apple's Music Haptics feature, which takes music beyond just sound. Using the iPhone's Taptic Engine, this innovation syncs vibrations with the rhythm of songs, creating a multi-sensory listening experience. Available across millions of Apple Music tracks, Music Haptics allows users to feel the beats and textures of their favorite songs in an entirely new way.

Sound recognition is a real-world game-changer. With on-device intelligence, iPhones and even HomePods can listen for 15 different sounds, including sirens, alarms, and doorbells. The feature now extends to CarPlay, ensuring that drivers get notified about important ambient sounds—like sirens and horns—without taking their eyes off the road.

Then there's the Live Listen feature, which transforms your iPhone into a directional mic, amplifying conversations and sending clearer audio to your AirPods or Made for iPhone hearing devices. A simple toggle can turn a crowded café into a controlled listening environment.

Apple has integrated visual and vibrating alerts that notify users about calls, messages, and calendar events. Mac users can flash their screen for app notifications, while Apple Watch provides gentle taps for real-time alerts.

Apple's Closed Captions support over 40 languages, making movies, TV shows, and podcasts more accessible. Beyond captions, Apple's Transcriptions feature provides a full-text version of spoken content, ensuring users never miss a beat—whether they're catching up on a podcast or reviewing important dialogue.

The Noise app on Apple Watch is a powerful protection and prevention tool built right into the smartwatch. It actively monitors environmental sound levels, alerting users when noise exposure could become harmful. Integrated with Apple's Health app, it offers actionable insights to help users protect their hearing over time.

Tell us which of these features you find the most useful.