The way you present yourself speaks a lot about you. Rania Ali leaves the best impression of herself wherever she goes. She is an award-winning presenter and emcee recognized by the UAE Ministry of Economy. Known as the number 1 bilingual presenter in the UAE today, she has hosted many events for top brands in English as well as the Arabic language. A certified TV presenter from London Academy of Media Film and TV, she holds an MBA degree from the University of Wollongong, Australia with honours top of her class. However, she was born and raised in the UAE and is a former corporate worker and an entrepreneur who has got great experience in the field of economics and finance. Her academic background has seen Rania being the first choice for being a presenter at several corporate events.

Over the years, the renowned MC with her infectious charm, passion and energy has wooed everyone including the high ranked government authorities in the UAE and the Middle East region. Her biggest achievement so far is that she has been the consistent presenter for H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE; and the ruler of Dubai for more than 6 consecutive years. Her professional career has flourished with having clients from government, corporate and entertainment sectors which have made her the top presenter and everyone's favourite choice for many international brands. Besides this, she has time and again hosted events for LIVE TV broadcasters such as Dubai Sports channel and has taken several celebrity interviews.

Apart from this, Rania has also explored herself and is a communications consultant and has been coaching the CEOs of top companies on media training, presentation skills and public speaking. With hosting several government events, conferences, seminars, award shows, fashion shows, product launch events and sports events; Rania Ali has established herself as the best presenter across the UAE today. Her clientele includes the top global brands like Google, Samsung, Audi, Emirates, Mercedes-Benz, Huawei, Porsche, Government Of Dubai among others. A past master in hosting events and training individuals to be the top-class corporates has made Rania Ali the most trusted and presenter in Dubai today.