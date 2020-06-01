21st century music is evolving rapidly as is pop culture, as is the profound impact that The International DJ Casper is having on "die hard" Millennial and Gen-Z pop culture "drivers" across the U.S. and abroad. Hip Hop & R & R&B are the first musical genres beloved by a multi- generational global fan base. Multi-generational followership brings with it a unique set of challenges, the most crucial being the ability to transcend pass "surface level" "fads" and followership, solidifying prolonged loyalty through causes, special projects and strategic involvements that offer encouragement and a deeper sense of alignment with multi- generational community needs. The International DJ Casper stands out against fellow music producers and DJ's because he has mastered this concept.

Cas" as he is affectionately called by friends, fans, and business colleagues, developed a passion for music at the early age of 5 while watching his older brothers bring home the latest DJ equipment. At age 13, following in his older brothers' footsteps, Cas stepped into the local DJ scene. He began DJ'ing at neighborhood house parties known as "Dollar Parties". It was here that DJ Casper's fan base started and still continues strong to this day.

Cas' unique DJ style and turntablism mastery became apparent when, as a young teenager, he was given the huge responsibility of running the music for a local young adult night club venue - Dances. It was here that he was nicknamed "The Youngest in Charge" and became a local celebrity in Philadelphia and across the tri-state area. Casper's musical career skyrocketed following his Philadelphia debut.

Casper's career climaxed amidst the club nightlife scene in those early years, however; it has climaxed a dozen times since then; film, reality TV, music production, and a cutting edge leadership platform rivaling TEDx called iTalk are the catalysts spurring adoration and tremendous loyalty from his fan base.

In 2007 Cas launched his own independent label – Caspaws Music Group; it is here that Casper pushes the outer limits of "what music is" and "what music will be" in the future. Experimenting with the most obscure yet distinctive sounds that he himself creates using his own body and the environment around him, Caspaws Music Group is producing sonically groundbreaking work. His newest works include a song called, "Snack" where he is the sole artist, writer, and producer of the record.

Since 2001, Cas has received countless TV and film credits. Cas appeared in the movie Creepin' in 2001, Ski Trippin in 2005, Brotherly Love in 2015 where he appeared as the DJ in the movie, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 in 2017 and My Super Sweet 16 in 2017. He was credited with the song "No Clothes Zone" which he wrote for the movie Deadpool. Cas has written and produced songs for Empire, Star, Four Weddings and Fox Sports News. Additionally, his music has been featured on countless TV shows to include Taking the Next Step, Four Weddings on TLC, Badass Brides, House Hunters and Unguarded with Racheal Nichols.

Casper's current projects include the global expansion of his new entertainment platform known as iTalk for which he serves as CEO and the release of his new titled EP "The Last Few Days," written in response to the covid 19 pandemic. Cas also recently launched his new clothing line DJC Apparel.

We asked Casper about his latest project, iTalk, for which he serves as CEO and Co-Founder alongside his partner Jen Donnell. We asked Cas how leadership content, pop culture and stage drama will continue inspiring diverse audiences amidst the postponement of their London and

Vancouver tours that were scheduled for Q2 and Q3 of this year.

"iTalk is so much more than a LIVE motivational nightlife experience and I knew that at the platform's inception. There is a heavy digital and virtual reality-based component to iTalk and it simply hadn't been launched yet, but that time is here now. iTalkLIVE will begin delivering leadership content, stage drama and club nightlife to viewers online and there will be other ways that our fans will be able to interact with the iTalk platform virtually. The best is yet to come."

@djcasperdjc on all social platforms