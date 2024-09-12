Indian and international cricketing stars will be playing cricket in Kashmir after almost half a century during the final leg of the Legends League Cricket.

Legends League Cricket is back with another edition of the tournament starting on September 20th at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur. Matches in Kashmir Valley are scheduled to take place in Srinagar from October 9 to 16, 2024.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder of Legends League Cricket, stated that the decision to host the matches in Srinagar was made after the positive response received in Jammu last year. "We wanted to bring the best of cricket to Srinagar, and we're excited to have all six teams playing the last seven matches, including the final, at the Bakshi Stadium," he said.

This event will not only provide a unique opportunity for the cricketers to experience the Kashmir Valley but also give a boost to the cricket enthusiasts of the region. It will be the first time in 40 years that youngsters in the Valley will get to watch live cricketing action, inspiring them to take up cricket as a career.

Mohammad Kaif, captain of the Gujarat Greats team, expressed his excitement about playing in Srinagar. "I've been here before on holiday, and now I'm looking forward to playing here. The passion for cricket in Srinagar is incredible, and we're hoping to see a huge turnout of fans," he said.

Top cricketers likely to be in action in Kashmir

Cricketers like Mohammad Kaif, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Ian Bell amongst many others will be live in action in Kashmir for the first time ever. Seven matches including the finals will be played between the 9th of October 2024 till the 16th of October 2024 at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Tickets for fans will go live soon on Insider.in and Paytm starting from Rs.499 only.

The league, known for its thrilling matches and high viewership, attracted a massive audience of 180 million across India during the previous season's 19 matches. With an extended schedule and an even more star-studded lineup including the recently retired Shikhar Dhawan, the upcoming season is poised to surpass previous records.

Final Fixtures for Srinagar