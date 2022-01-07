Cinematographer, sir Roger Deakins said that "People confuse pretty with good Cinematography." We tend to believe that if we have gazed at a vivid canvas, it means that the director of photography or cinematographer is gifted. Whereas a dark-gritty scenario often makes you feel uncertain... but capturing a deceitful scenario is tougher than usual. Cinematographer Shivashish Ahuja thinks that every cinematographer has a visual style, something which defines their work and personality. The world of the story doesn't have to look good every time, rather it needs to enhance the story and keep people invested in it.

The Indian-origin DOP started as a photographer and then drifted into the giant world of film-making. As a cinematographer, his job is to put the vision into reality. He asserted, "From camera tests to deciding the wardrobe for the actors to the art and production design, this is the phase where we put together the script piece by piece. We are in charge of the camera and the lighting department with our primary focus on enhancing and contributing to the story world with our visuals to help the director/production house achieve their vision."

He claims to have collaborated with singers like Billie Eilish, Diljit Dosanjh, Alessia Cara, and Mena Suvari who was the lead actress of 'American Beauty.' However, while shooting Diljit Dosanjh's song Lover, he revealed the difficulties of the job when talking about what it was like to film the song in the San Francisco City Hall. "It was a super budget production, with a lot of moving aspects. We were not allowed to use power at the spot. We were supposed to run power for 200-500ft and on all three floors of the City Hall, which became the biggest challenge, when we just had just 12 hours to light, shoot and wrap the entire place."

The pandemic has affected the globe, and it has changed the dynamics of film-making too. While discussing the specific challenges of the time, he said, "When you arrive on film sets, the first thing is physical interaction, with your actors and crew. It was a huge setback for all the working professionals to cope with the challenges and still maintain the same quality and efficiency in the output." Although the job has become tougher for him, he acknowledged that it's only 'entertainment' that keeps the spirit alive. "The pandemic also reminds me of how crucial a role content played when everyone was locked in their houses. It was the Film and Television Industry that united us and helped us survive through these tough times."