In today's very vivid and most happening industry of entertainment and media, many multi skilled and talented artists are doing most promising things. They are open to do experiments with fabulous ideas and artistic caliber or persona with high production values as well as creative values in shades. Among these talents, Avishkar Halse is promising and experimental artist, who is turning as a producer with professional attitude and relative mindset. From his good moving artistic career he got developed himself from artist to producer with enormous interest in this art.

His zeal for high level production creation and deliverables accordingly, has made him a high intent producer from a strong artist.

This exhibits his interest out of his hobby in his complete work.

Avishkar Halse recently produced famous web series 'The Businessman ' In this web series, renowned and famous actor Pallavi Patil , Suvarna Patil , Krushnakant Andhare , Avishkar Halse , shrinivas kulkarni is working in a leading role.

This series become famous in very short period within India. The story is about the interesting journey of two shop worker boys who turned out business tycoons from scratch.

His great desire and hobby for films and media work makes him a flourishing

entertainer through this web series reaching swift popularity across India.

The producer has a plan to release this web series in the USA as well as all available International platforms.

From Roots to Sky with 360 Degree Approach

Avishkar Halse is basically from Latur, Maharashtra. He completed his school education from Keshavraj School, Latur and college education from Garware College, Pune.

Avishkar Halse has done lots of official meetings with Maharashtra EX CM Late Shri. Vilasrao Deshmukh, biggest actor Ritesh Deshmukh,Bollywood and Marathi Director Devendra pem , Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh along with bollywood famous Director Rohit Shetty and Indian Screen writer Mushtaq Shaikh .

Avishkar Halse is a certified global career counselor and has studied from University of California, Los Angeles. His counseling focuses mainly about possible career choices and its details, International colleges to be targeted in USA and Many More International University admission processes, courses along with which exams are to be attained or prepared in the same.

Avishkar Halse is also well known for his business Ideas with his 16 years of working experience in this field. At present he is Owner of many Schools, Hotels and many more businesses.

Apart from business and other achievements, Avishkar Halse is also doing a lot of Charity from his own. He is helping blind people, poor people and AIDS infected boys for their daily needs.

Water scarcity is an alarming issue in Latur. For 'Anandashram,' he extended his hand for building a borewell for needy people with a vision impairment considering the inconvenience caused due to water scarcity. He has also provided monetary support to cow shelters located in Latur timely.

This is a remarkable journey from a simple person to a producer and looks like it's a new successful beginning for Avishkar Halse, too.

He surely proves that if you can dream it, you can achieve it !