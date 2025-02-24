International Business Times (IBT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rini Chatterjee as a Food & Beverage Columnist, focusing exclusively on luxury dining and eclectic culinary experiences in India. With a distinguished career spanning over 13 years in the F&B sector, Ms. Chatterjee is set to bring a refined perspective to IBT's audience, covering the most exclusive restaurants, avant-garde culinary trends, and bespoke gourmet experiences.

A seasoned hospitality consultant with deep expertise in high-end dining, premium gastronomy, and luxury hospitality, Ms. Chatterjee's column will spotlight:

Curated Reviews of India's Finest Restaurants: Featuring Michelin-starred venues, hidden gems, and trailblazing culinary innovators.

Exclusive Insights into Luxury F&B Trends: Covering haute cuisine, artisanal craftsmanship, and the evolution of fine dining.

The Art of Experiential Dining: Exploring immersive gastronomic experiences, from chef's table exclusives to avant-garde tasting menus.

With her meticulous attention to detail, refined palate, and extensive industry network, Ms. Chatterjee is set to elevate IBT's luxury dining coverage, offering readers a gateway to India's most sophisticated culinary experiences.