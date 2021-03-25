India's insurance sector regulator has permitted general and health insurers to issue short term coronavirus specific health insurance policies, including the Corona Kavach Policy and Corona Rakshak Policy till September 30.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had earlier allowed the insurers to sell such policies till March 31.

According to IRDAI, taking into account the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, the insurers are allowed to renew and issue new short term coronavirus specific insurance policies.

Last year IRDAI had introduced two standard Covid-19 specific insurance policies viz Corona Kavach Policy and Corona Rakshak Policy.