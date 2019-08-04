The key to surviving inside the Bigg Boss house is receiving enough votes. These votes hugely depend on the promotion that a contestant's official social media team does outside the house.

While there are some pages which are managed by Bigg Boss followers, these pages do not support any particular contestant. The primary purpose of these pages is to keep a tab on all that happens inside the house.

A number of fan pages have also sprung up on Instagram, which is one of the most popular social media platforms. These fan pages promote contestants by posting updates and defending the housemates for their mistakes.

The pages also share stories, tag celebrities and ask questions through polls. They also share the numbers through which the audience can call and vote the contestants.

While family members are running the pages of some contestants, few of them have even hired social media teams for promotions. In fact, some of the contestants' friends are on the duty of promoting the contestants 24*7.

This kind of promotion didn't happen either during the first or second seasons and it is really good to see the kind of attention the show is receiving.