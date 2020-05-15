Ever wished to save your favourite film stars' and performers' Instagram Live video and view it after the 24 hours time period?

Most of the performers and Instagram users use the Live video streams as a Q&A session with their followers; that can be viewed in Stories and disappear after 24 hours. With the new feature on Instagram, introduced on Thursday, May 14, the users can now save the live videos to IGTV, Instagram's app for videos that are longer than ones you see on the main feed.

Download the live videos

The update allows the users particularly artists, dancers, musicians and others who are broadcasting their performance live on the social media platform to properly archive their streams so that the viewers can catch them again, even after a day.

Additionally, the feature also allows the viewers to download a video of the stream and post it on the likes of YouTube.

Instagram, the American photo and video-sharing social networking service was launched in 2010. By 2019, the app was estimated to have been downloaded 4.2 million times.

The Instagram Live feature was introduced in 2016. In 2012, the photo-sharing app was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion in cash and stock, when the app had just 30 million users.

As the live streaming of videos gained immense popularity among its users, Instagram launched a new platform for longer streaming of videos-IGTV, while posting it as their stories.

The company also soon began allowing people to access their DMs from the desktop. The Instagram users were eagerly waiting for the new feature of saving the live videos since its announcement by Facebook, a month back. The option also allows the users to delete the video as they wish to.