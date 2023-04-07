Instagram has an ocean full of opportunities, but making the most of it is an art that not everyone can ace! Brinda Shah has found the stature of success on Instagram. So, don't you want to note a few things from her?

Before making her mark in the social media space, she worked a 9-to-5 job! Soon after she realised blogging was her true calling, she channeled all her energy into achieving it. And this is exactly her mantra to success: "You cannot just plan your goals and wait for things to happen on their own. To achieve success, you need to take steps and think positively," she says. For her, success is more than a result; it's a process. And from that journey, she shares a few more mantras...

1. Power of Manifestation

From working with brands to achieving lakhs of followers, she has come a long way. She says, "Life is a matter of perspective and it will throw a lot of challenges at you. It's upon you, how strong your resolve is and where you want to take your life that determines whether you want to turn dust into gold!' Believe in yourself and the universe will make it happen."

2. Consistency is Key, Not Perfection

We always chase perfection and forget about being consistent. But if you ask her, she understands that to prevail on social media, you need to be consistent in your content. The influencer herself posts consistently without compromising on the quality of content.

3. Finding The Right Balance Between Personal And Professional Life

As an influencer, she does a lot of things for her professional life. She attends many campaigns, meets new people, and travels a lot. But no matter how busy she is with her work life, she never compromises on her personal life. She says, "I love spending time with friends and family but also make sure I dedicate enough time to working on my creative projects."

4. Healthy Mind And Body

She is a strict adherent to fitness. She believes in eating mindfully and healthfully. Besides that, she also gives primacy to soaking oneself in Vitamin D every day, as doing so will keep your bones, teeth, and muscles healthy. The influencer also practises yoga and pranayama daily.

5. Staying Humble and Grounded

She says, "Never forget all the struggles you have faced and what you were once. Always adhere to your roots and don't demean other people by comparing your achievements to theirs. In fact, support them! After all, it is support that brings you forward. Moreover, be open to criticism and remember that success can be temporary."