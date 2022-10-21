Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha launched "Inspire Gen-Z" programme and 'The Beats of J&K', two contemporary digital shows created by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to engage, entertain and inspire the youth.

"Youth is the hope of our nation. The young generation of J&K wants to drive social progress, and contribute to economic growth and a better future for society and the nation. Our effort is to ignite their dreams and aspirations and to ensure they realize their true potential as changemakers", said the Lt Governor.

He also inaugurated the Study Lounge and Reference Library and dedicated DIPR Auditorium, Srinagar as 'Pandit Bhajan Sopori Auditorium' in honour of the Santoor Maestro.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Information & Public Relations Department and the talented youth of the UT of J&K. New initiatives of DIPR are like windows that open up to an infinite world of ideas, imagination, wisdom, and culture, said the Lt Governor.

From communicating Government programmes and policies to the public to disseminating cultural tradition, the Information Department is playing an important role by offering new ideas and perspectives, he added.

The Lt Governor further observed that the dreams and aspirations of people can be truly realised only in conditions of peace and terrorism is one of the gravest threats to peace.

"I call upon the young generation to come together to foil the efforts of elements disrupting normal life and economic progress of J&K," the Lt Governor added.

The young generation should always rise above narrow considerations of caste, and religion to build an inclusive and equitable society in today's interdependent world. The spirit of oneness can bring the most effective transformation in our society, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor called upon the officials and employees of the Information department to play the role of master communicators.

There is a need to counter the deliberate dissemination of falsehoods and propaganda with the intent to cause harm to society. We also need to safeguard press freedom. A large number of newspapers, TV Stations & digital users reflect the vitality and vibrancy of our media and democracy, the Lt Governor said.

"We have to keep in mind that the medium is the message. So we must choose the right mass media tools to reach out to the people with factual information", he added.

All departments directed to purchase local products

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also urged all departments and common citizens to purchase local products. On this Diwali, we must strengthen the resolve of self-reliant J&K and Vocal for Local campaign by giving preference to local products and empowering youth, and women associated with the self-help groups, he added.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the Government, Information Department, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated the Department and everyone associated with the new initiatives.

With the new shows launched today, we are aiming to take the talent of J&K to the national and international level in digital, contemporary, and modern forms and show the world what the youth of the UT is capable of, he added.

Akshay Labroo, Director, Information & Public Relations, J&K, in his welcome address, provided insight into the new initiatives and programmes of the department to showcase the inspirational stories of change-makers and provide a platform to the talented youth of the UT.

State-of-the-Art Reference Library will not only be limited to archival use but also provide a space to the intelligentsia to hold seminars and discussions, he informed.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor honoured Prof. Aparna Sopori, wife of Santoor Maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori. He also felicitated the winners of National Anthem Round 2.

Live performances by the renowned artists of J&K including Gulzar Ahmed Ganai, Kusha Sharma, Chinmaya Sharma, Irfan, and Bilal remained one the major highlights of the evening.

Short videos highlighting the objectives and vision of the initiatives were also showcased.

