Technology is evolving at the speed of light. Every day is considered the day of innovation. Blockchain technology is truly encouraging the cryptocurrency which could play a vital role in revolutionising the world economy. Bringing a significant technological change, Brian Condenanza is one of the best names in the field of technology who has worked with various blockchain enterprises and help them grow in the market. Currently, the entrepreneur is working as the CTO of Bidao, a finance startup. Merely at the age of 16, he started working. He read books and looked up to the works of entrepreneurs before becoming the one. Keeping himself updated about the industry has helped him grow as a successful entrepreneur. Besides this, he is also a TEDx speaker, and in 2018, he delivered one of the best TEDx talks in Switzerland about blockchain technology and its future.

In his speech, he spoke about the virtues of transparency in our society and how blockchain technology could create an ethical and transparent world. The young and dynamic entrepreneur is going to places and has established himself as the most trusted name in the blockchain technology today. Speaking about his motivational force and achieving success at a very young age, he said, "I like to think that I'm just getting started. To me, it has always been so natural. I really enjoy the creative process of new ventures and seeing the outcome of them, and as you get a little better on it, it becomes addictive. But I think my motivational force was always just doing my best, to do everything I can. It's my way to be thankful for my good health and everything that God gives me, to try to do as much as I can in the best way I can think of."

He is currently focusing on growing Bidao as a company and is also getting into other businesses as well. "I always think of things as possibilities and then start researching more and taking everything into account. I always want to do something in Argentina too, and now it seems like an interesting time, but I guess I'll have to wait a little bit and see. There has been quite a lot of political movement there lately so I'm looking forward to see how that evolves and if it's a good place for business", he added. Earlier, he had even revealed that Bitcoin is his favourite cryptocurrency and also said that it has the potential to become the new kind of economy soon. Brian Condenanza at a very young age has marked his name as one of the most successful names who is making many people aware of how blockchain can change the dynamics of technology in the coming years.