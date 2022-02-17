The next time you walk past a Delhi Police officer, you'll notice a small, yet significant addition in their uniform. Delhi Police becomes the third such force in the country to introduce a chest badge in its uniform. The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, announced that all officers of Delhi Police will wear an insignia on their uniform in commemoration of the prestigious award of colours.

The President of India's Police colour was awarded to the Delhi Police force in 1954. The chest badge has been inspired from the prestigious award and will adorn the uniforms of all men and officers of Delhi Police either in embroidery or metal version.

"It is essential that we remember this singular honour to our organisation, lest the 'Colours' remain confined to rooms and quarter guards. As such, to commemorate the Platinum Anniversary Celebrations of Delhi Police, it is desirable that all ranks of Delhi Police wear the 'INSIGNIA' culled from the 'Colours'," the official order read.

The insignia will be worn above the name plate on the right side of the uniform. Besides Delhi Police, Punjab and J&K police forces wear the chest badge.

Further defining the insignia, the official statement said the embroidery version will be 2.75-inch in height and 2.37-inch in width. Inside the insignia, the height of India Gate will be 0.87 inches and its width will be 0.60 inches. There will also be a blue ribbon with "For the National Capital" below.

As for the metal version, the total height will be 2.5-inch and 2.15-inch will be its width. India Gate height will be 0.79-inch and 0.50-inch will be its width. The blue ribbon's width around "For the National Capital" will be 1.48 inches.

Attempt to discredit Delhi Police

The decision to this insignia on the uniforms of all Delhi Police officers was circulated with malicious remarks by some social media users. Taking note of the matter early, Delhi Police issued a statement, clarifying its stand.

"Some social media users with ulterior motives are trying to discredit Delhi Police, incite people by spreading false narrative about the new Delhi Police 'Colours'. We condemn the false allegations & assure strict legal action against such social media accounts," Delhi Police said.