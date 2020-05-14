Daniel Newman has many commendable roles under his hat. Popular for his characters in shows like The Walking Dead, The Vampire Diaries, Homeland, and Sex and the City, Daniel is also a proud member of the LGBT community. He had left his fans worried when the news of him being diagnosed with Covid-19 broke loose.

International Business Times, India got in touch with the versatile TV actor to find out what he is up to these days. He spoke to us about setting up his tech company, binge-watching his favorite shows, and his experience with being 'diagnosed' with coronavirus. Read on:

How has quarantining been treating you? Would you like to share what a typical day in the life of Daniel looks like with your fans?

I've been really busy building another tech company actually, doing a lot of commercial real estate, and developing two new TV series. So I've had no time off. I love working from home.

Was it mentally hard to be diagnosed with coronavirus given the misinformation and stigma attached to the infection right now?

I was never diagnosed. They refused to give me my test results because they claimed I had "mild symptoms" and they would only give results to people with major symptoms or recent trips to Italy or China. It's been a terrible way for the government to hide cases and keep numbers low.

What would be the first thing you do when the lockdown is over?

Visit family regularly and friends. And travel again!

Have you been binge-watching any shows currently?

I love Eastsiders on Netflix, Hollywood, The Politician, and House of Cards.

What exciting projects can fans see you in the future?

Hopefully, two new TV series we're developing and I'm producing. All a secret at the moment.

Any advice you would like to give out to your fans given the current circumstances?

Use this time wisely! Study free courses online like my favorite "How to Start a startup" by Sam Altman that basically had a bunch of Billionaires all teach you how to build a company like theirs, and all the Ivy League schools with free courses on iTunes University online. And share love. Everyone is going through such a difficult time. Make sure you stay safe with masks and wash hands and share kindness.

If you want to catch more regular updates from the handsome actor, you can follow Daniel on Twitter and Instagram.

