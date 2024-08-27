The scientific community has been focusing on the development of vaccines, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A significant breakthrough in this field is the development of a novel nasal and needle-free COVID-19 vaccine by Indian Immunologicals, a Hyderabad-based company. This vaccine, known as CDO-7N-1, is set to revolutionize the fight against the infectious disease, according to a study led by a team from Griffith University in Australia.

The CDO-7N-1 vaccine is a live attenuated intranasal vaccine designed to be administered intranasally. This method of administration induces potential mucosal immunity as well as systemic immunity with just a single dose. The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, showed that the vaccine induces strong memory responses in the nasal mucosa, offering long-term protection for up to a year or more.

Compared to alternative vaccination strategies, live-attenuated vaccines provide several important advantages. Their effects on humoral and cellular immunity are strong and persistent. Unlike many other vaccine platforms that use a single antigen, live-attenuated vaccines include the complete virus, resulting in broad immunity.

The lead author of the study, Dr Xiang Liu, noted that CDO-7N-1 "provides cross-protection against all variants of concern". It also has neutralising capacity against SARS-CoV-1 -- the respiratory illness responsible for the 2002–2004 SARS outbreak. "The vaccine offers potent protection against transmission, prevents reinfection and the spread of the virus, while also reducing the generation of new variants," Liu said.

The vaccine remains stable at 4 degrees Celsius for seven months, making it ideal for low- and middle-income countries. The vaccine has been licensed to Indian Immunologicals -- a significant vaccine producer for human and animal use. Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals said the company has "completed all the necessary study of the vaccine" and now plans to launch "clinical trials".

In addition to the primary source information, additional relevant news information provided further context to the development of the CDO-7N-1 vaccine. The news highlighted the potential of the vaccine as a gamechanger in the fight against COVID-19, emphasizing its needle-free administration and potential for inducing mucosal immunity. The vaccine's ability to induce immunity to all major SARS-CoV-2 proteins and its effectiveness against all major variants to date were also highlighted.