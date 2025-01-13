Safety is a major concern in the telecom world. Millions of people use telecommunication services daily to make calls, send messages, and access the internet. Despite technological advancements, many networks still operate on outdated systems like SS7, which are notoriously insecure. Developed decades ago, SS7 lacks robust security, making it vulnerable to eavesdropping, location tracking, and even financial theft through intercepted messages. These risks affect millions of users worldwide, particularly in systems still relying on 2G and 3G technologies or are interworking with 4G/5G technologies.

Recognizing these challenges, modern protocols such as Diameter and HTTPS REST were introduced. These technologies employ advanced encryption methods, ensuring that sensitive communications remain secure from potential hackers. By encrypting data, these systems prevent unauthorized access and mitigate replay attacks, where hackers intercept and misuse communication data.

Bikash Agarwal's Groundbreaking Contributions

Bikash Agarwal, a renowned telecom expert, has made significant strides in securing telecommunications networks globally. He identified the inherent vulnerabilities of SS7 and pioneered innovative solutions to address these issues. Agarwal's systems leverage modern protocols like Diameter and REST Https to replace the outdated SS7 framework, providing enhanced security for calls, messages, and data transfers. These innovations, protected under his patents US 10,326,804 B1 and US 10,708,433 B1 have set new standards for telecom security.

Agarwal's patented technologies are widely implemented by major telecom providers worldwide. Companies like Airtel and Reliance Jio in India, as well as AT&T and T-Mobile in the United States, have adopted his solutions to secure their networks. His contributions have not only fortified telecom infrastructures but have also streamlined operations by reducing the reliance on costly and inefficient SS7 links.

High Cost of Network Security

Transitioning from SS7 to modern protocols such as Diameter and HTTPS REST is a significant investment for telecom providers. According to industry estimates, the global cost of replacing SS7 could range between $100 billion and $200 billion. However, Mr. Agarwal's innovations offer a practical, scalable solution that reduces both operational costs and the time required to mitigate cybersecurity threats. This in turn can save the world economy some 600 to 700 billion form cyberattack annually.

Enhancing Network Performance and Security

Agarwal's innovations have revolutionized how telecom networks operate. Before his solutions, networks were highly susceptible to cyberattacks. Hackers could easily exploit vulnerabilities in SS7 to steal sensitive information. With Agarwal's technologies in place, the frequency of successful cyberattacks has decreased by 50%. Additionally, telecom companies report fewer missed calls, faster data transfer rates, and reduced latency during phone calls, significantly improving user experience.

Improvements in Network Performance

These improvements have not only enhanced security but also bolstered the overall performance of telecom networks. Security Operations Centers (SOCs), which monitor and respond to cyber threats, now face fewer incidents, allowing them to focus on proactive security measures.

Shaping the Future of Telecommunications

Agarwal's work extends beyond addressing current vulnerabilities; it lays the foundation for the future of secure telecommunications. His transition from SS7 to secure protocols like Diameter and HTTPS REST has established a new industry standard. These advancements have challenged other engineers and telecom providers to innovate further, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in telecom security.

Applications in companies

Major companies such as AT&T, T-Mobile, Airtel, and Reliance Jio continue to rely on Agarwal's discoveries to safeguard their networks. His work has not only improved telecom security but has also inspired a global movement toward more resilient and efficient communication systems.

Conclusion

Over the years, Bikash Agarwal has profoundly impacted the telecommunications industry. His pioneering innovations have addressed critical vulnerabilities in SS7, saving telecom companies billions of dollars while enhancing the security and performance of their networks. By introducing contemporary systems like Diameter and HTTPS REST, Agarwal has made telecommunications safer for users worldwide. His work remains a cornerstone for future advancements in telecom security, ensuring that networks continue to evolve in an increasingly digital world.