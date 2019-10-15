Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey had to face protests during his visit to the Patna Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday, October 15, when some unidentified people threw ink on him.

The incident happened when Ashwini Choubey was on an inspection visit to the medical college where several dengue patients have been admitted.

It is reportedly said that two people threw ink at him and managed to escape as Choubey was boarding his vehicle to leave the premises.

After the incident happened, Ashwini Choubey said, "Ink thrown on public, democracy and the pillar of democracy."

The video has been shared by news agency ANI. Watch:

#WATCH Bihar: A man threw ink on Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College & Hospital. The man managed to escape. Minister says "Ink thrown on public, democracy and the pillar of democracy." pic.twitter.com/gVxsfdLz8d — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Earlier, in another similar incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had to face protests during his visit to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital when some unidentified people belonging to a political outfit threw ink on his cavalcade and showed black flags. The incident happened when the Bihar CM had gone to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 105 crore.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)