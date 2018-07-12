Inhumane: police dragged a theft accused in medical condition

In an inhumane incident two police personnel were seen dragging a theft accused who was brought in a hospital for medical in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

After the video of the incident went viral, police took action and suspended the two personnel. When they were asked about the incident they said that the thief wasn't cooperating and was faking to escape the situation.

Ankit Mittal, SP City said, "A video of the incident went viral. When we investigated it was found that the man being dragged is a theft accused who was brought for medical. When we asked the two personnel they said that he was not cooperating. They were suspended on the grounds of their inhuman behavior."