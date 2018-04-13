India's second largest IT firm Infosys reported a 28 percent sequential fall in net profit to Rs 3,690 crore in the fourth-quarter results (ended on March 31) Friday.

This is the first quarterly result of the firm announced under the new Chief Executive Office Salil Parekh.

Parekh was appointed as the CEO of Infosys in January after taking over the charge of the firm from UB Pravin Rao.

Ahead of the declaration of Q4 results, shares of the company were trading in the green. It was up 0.50 percent in the stock market. Also, Infosys stocks were among the most actively traded stocks on the Nifty including TCS, followed by State Bank of India, Infosys, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The Infosys shares opened Friday at Rs 1,174.50 against the previous close of Rs 1,162.25, the stock further gained 1.35 percent to Rs 1,177.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock went up by 1.33 percent to Rs 1,178.15.

Earlier analysts predicted that with improving economic outlook in key markets like the US and higher adoption of outsourcing in Europe and digital services gaining scale the fiscal year 2018-19 looks better for Indian IT companies.