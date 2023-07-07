Making a veiled attack on two former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah for opposing the decision of the Union Territory administration to allocate five marlas of land to the landless people, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday said that some influential people think that only they have the right to encroach government land.

"J&K Government is dedicated to serving the poor section of society. It is providing land to landless citizens who were ignored in the past. They are eligible under PMAY (G) and will soon have their own house", the Lieutenant Governor said while inaugurating the National Tribal Festival at Srinagar.

"Some influential people and their associates, who had grabbed state land, think that poor section should not utilize the government resources,", he said while making an obvious reference to statements of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

"Such influential people must understand that such a discriminatory system was abolished on 5th August 2019. Now we are marching ahead with one resolve and one aim that the poorest of the poor, Dalits, OBCs, and tribal community have the first right on government resources, he added.

Omar, Mehbooba, separatist leaders oppose land to landless people

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, and some separatist leaders have opposed the decision of the UT administration to give land to the landless people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah questioned the administration regarding the 'Land for Landless' issue in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged them to clarify who exactly is considered homeless in J&K and how they are being categorized.

"The government should address the doubts surrounding the definition of homelessness and the criteria for categorization. Are those who arrived here just a week ago also being counted among the homeless?" Omar Abdullah said.

Mehbooba Mufti has accused the UT administration of bringing the people from outside under the garb of land for the landless and home for the homeless to change the region's demography.

She alleged that after the abrogation of Article 370, the administration considers the jobs, water resources, and land of the people of J&K as "war booty".

Mufti said that the administration was importing slums and poverty into the region under the pretext of providing housing to homeless individuals, which she believes is an attempt to alter the demographic composition of Jammu & Kashmir.

Hurriyat Conference on Friday said the land-for-landless policy announced by the Jammu and Kashmir LG has raised "serious doubts and concerns" among the people, and demanded the administration come clean on the issue.

"The announcement made by state authorities to give land to 1.99 lakhs 'homeless people' in Jammu and Kashmir has raised serious doubts and concerns among people. The identity of these 'homeless people' and the intentions behind this move is suspect as there are glaring discrepancies and an opaqueness about the whole matter," it said in a statement here.

J&K Govt approves land to landless poor

In a landmark decision, the Jammu Kashmir Government approved a proposal for the allotment of five Marlas of land each to landless PMAY (G) beneficiaries.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The present allotment is restricted to only the left out cases of the Permanent waiting list (PWL) 2018-19, which may later, at the time of the launch of the next phase of the PMAY(G) scheme in 2024-25 be extended to the same categories of landless beneficiaries, who otherwise become eligible for getting housing assistance under PMAY(G) Phase-III.

"It is a historic day for Jammu Kashmir and a new beginning for thousands of landless families," Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said further adding that this historic decision will prove to be a golden chapter in Administration's effort for social justice, equality, respect, and equal opportunities to all citizens.