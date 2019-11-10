Social media has helped many individuals to become digital stars. Nowadays, people are self-employed and have said goodbye to tedious desk jobs. The introduction of apps like Instagram and TikTok has helped many people become prominent personalities on the internet. Zahra Karishma popularly known as 'GlamZeee' is one such internet personality who has established herself in the digital domain. She rose to fame through TikTok, a popular lip-syncing platform that has taken the country by storm. In no time, she earned a lot of followers and became an internet star. Today Zahra is a verified TikTok user and is an official member of the TikTok Arab community.

After getting recognition through the music-video app, Zahra stepped into the world of Instagram. In less than 2 years, the influencer established her name with having a family of more than 80K followers on Instagram. She considers every day a new learning experience and is exploring different aspects of blogging. As of now, she majorly promotes beauty, makeup, and fashion on her blog. She also frequently engages with her audience through Q&A sessions and Instagram live videos. Besides this, the blogger will soon start with more video content like beauty hacks, video reviews with regards to her collaborations and most importantly DIY videos.

While speaking about gaining fame, she said, "I started creating videos on TikTok just for fun. I did not know people would appreciate my work. It gave me a lot of confidence and encouragement to work harder. Since then, I decided to step into the field of blogging and everyday is a new day with new experiences to learn. I feel humbled when people recognize me and click selfies with me at the meet and greet events. It is something which I cannot explain in words." In 2016, Zahra Karishma was nominated as Middle East Best Beauty Blogger for Cosmopolitan magazine. Her dedication and determination have established her as a top beauty influencer today.

