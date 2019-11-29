Mert Turkmen who goes synonymous with the food and restaurant business is an Instagram influencer and a world-class restauranter in Dubai. He has been working there for the last 7 years. Being a kid, he knew that he wanted to make a career in the food industry. He has been in the field of hospitality since the age of 15. His interest grew when he started spending time in the kitchen at his father's steakhouse in Bebek, Turkey after which he made a career move to Cipriani in Istanbul. Born in Istanbul, he grew up in the environment of travel, fashion and glamour which made him interested in the luxury restaurant market.

"I had very humble beginnings, but as the years went on, when I started growing in my career, I ended up in the glamorous UAE. First working in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, now I am working at one of Dubai's top restaurants," said Mert. After working for 5 years with Cipriani, he was on a hunt to face a new challenge. He decided to move to Robertos in DIFC where he started working as a lounge manager. At that time, the new opportunities opened its doors for him as he got an offer from Scalini, Dubai where he worked as a restaurant manager for a year. However, while working there the owner of Galliard approached Mert asking for advice for his restaurant in Dubai.

After a lot of meetings and discussions, Turkmen along with his team moved to Galliard to make it a huge success. Currently, he is working there as the Operations Manager. His vast experience in the food and restaurant business has made Mert Turkmen one of the most influential names in the field of hospitality. Besides this, he is a travel lover who loves to explore the world and try different cuisines of the world. His passion for food has not only helped him travel to different places but also understand various traditions of the world.