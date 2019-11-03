The best thing one can do is be the change and bring the change. With the advancement of the internet and social media, everything is accessible digitally. Ever wondered fitness would go digital? Yes, it has truly gone digital and fitness influencer Jay Piggin is making the right noise on the internet. He is from Australia and is a widely recognized name in the fitness industry. With a combined fan following of more than one million, he is surely the name people look up to when it comes to fitness. A body transformation expert, he is trying his best to stop the obesity epidemic and is gradually succeeding in it.

Fitness is the most important aspect of his life. He says, "You just need to put in your hard work and work in getting the best physique. With working out, it is also important to know what kind of food you intake. Proper nutrition is a prerequisite to be in the best shape." Jay has drastically helped more than 10,000 people through online training, and he continues to be the motivational force for his clients by providing advanced and customised diet and workout plans for them.

Today he is mentoring around 200 personal trainers across the world on how to build a successful career in fitness. Besides this, he also launched his own clothing brand named 'Elite Status'. It got such an overwhelming response that his outfits were sold out merely in 14 days. Looking at the response towards it, he will now launch a brand of his supplements which will most probably be available by early next year. Jay Piggin is surely on the peak right now who is leading and also helping the people to lead in the fitness industry today.

