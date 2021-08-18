We often search for success in life as having a successful life is everyone's dream. Many believe that success comes with hard work and patience and certainly, these two factors do play a vital role. The entrepreneur cum social media influencer Harmanpreet Singh Sehgal is one of the names who is seeing success at a young age.

He is a known social media personality who is recognized for his enviable car collection. But this is not the only reason why he is famous. The Influencer is a self-made man and has crafted his business in such a way that it gives both economical and societal profits, he claims.

"It was not easy at the beginning, but I knew that if I want to gain the profit I need to take the risk. And that was the rule of the business: higher the risk, higher the profits. Some people supported me and people criticized me as well, but the inner passion in me kept me moving towards my passion", he said.

The youth recalled his early days when he started the business and came across both his supporters and critics. But the social media influencer believes if you trust your passion anything is achievable.

He is one of the prominent car and travel influencers of India. If anyone wishes to buy a new car, he has perfect suggestions for them on his social media handle. Besides that, the amazing influencer gives valuable thought about life and success to his followers. He is the owner of Insta Hygiene which produces women sanitary products of high quality.