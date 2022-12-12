Keyur Khunti is a social media personality who is making his name in the showbiz world. The 25-year-old lives in India and is known for his charming personality on social media.

He is an extroverted person who likes to make new friends on social media & share his life as a fashion model and influencer. He has worked as a fashion model in Mumbai for a modeling company.

He is recognized as the 'Hero of Kanpur' , the city where he has spent the majority of his childhood. The youth has taken inspiration from the success his story as an entrepreneur and rising social media personality.

He is the CEO of Armour Construction, an infrastructure and road construction company in India. He dedicates time to the business & pursues fashion modeling as a hobby.

He has graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Kanpur University and has also studied fashion at Pearl Academy in Bombay.

In his free time, he enjoys watching and playing cricket. He has an athletic personality & has represented his country at the national level in various horse riding competitions.

His story is a unique blend of business, social media , and private life success. He has bigger ambitions and plans for the days to come. He envisions to build his social media following, connect with a broader audience with his modeling talent, and launch his career as a showbiz personality.