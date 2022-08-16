When we talk about fashion, it's certainly unfair to miss out on the name Ayesha Kaur. Do you think you can pull off a traditional look at a sundowner party or a street-style look at a wine and cheese party? Of course not, unless you want to attract unnecessary attention! Here's Ayesha Kaur, who knows how to balance traditional and contemporary fashion.

She is the person you can follow on Instagram. She chases whatever is modern and what's in trend, but never forgets to bring in her own style! Below we have listed her several looks.

1. Festive Look

No matter how much a woman enjoys western attire, she cannot resist traditional attire. She has wowed with her all-ethnic look not once or twice... but several times. When she wore that chilly red saree from Lavika Singh boutique, she proved that sarees are more sizzling than bikinis. She recently posted a reel in a beautiful green-red lehenga with chandelier earrings and fans loved it.

2. Weekend Club Look

She is in love with the slinky bodycon one-piece. The influencer seems to have a hefty collection of those trendy single-strap maxi dresses. She was seen posing in a lavender dress by Urbanic with pinkish makeup and minimal evil-eye chain. She nailed the look.

3. Gym Look

The street-style maven keeps her body in the best shape. She will not shy away from the camera while showcasing her abs and toned arms. Her gym look is all about simplicity, comfort, and a bit of glamour. Her wardrobe has a wide collection of gym suits.

From time to time, She has proved that she is a fashionista. You can snatch a look at her other outfits on her Instagram. She is also admired for sharing valuable style hacks and DIY outfit ideas. She has inspired many people with her classic and chic ensembles.