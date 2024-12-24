Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar recently appeared on a special podcast to discuss Patekar's latest film, "Vanvaas." The podcast offered insights into the film's themes and the actors' perspectives on their craft.

During the conversation, Aamir Khan opened up about his past insecurities. He revealed that he had an "inferiority complex" about his height and feared being rejected by the audience. Khan stated, "Yes, I did. I used to feel that what if people don't accept me because of my height? This was my fear. But later I realised that all of this does not matter."

Nana Patekar reassured Aamir, saying, "Look at my face. With this face, I could work for 50 years."

Regarding his drinking, Aamir admitted, "Now I have quit drinking but at one point, I used to drink. And when I used to drink, I would drink all night." He described himself as an "extremist," explaining that when he engaged in an activity, he would do it excessively. Aamir acknowledged the problematic nature of this behaviour, stating, "It's not a good thing and I realise that. I also know that I am doing the wrong thing but I can't stop myself."

The actor also spoke about his struggles with indiscipline in his personal life. While he emphasized that he is always punctual and disciplined regarding his professional commitments, he admitted to being "very lazy" outside of work. Aamir said, "Yes, for shoots, I am always on time. So I am not indisciplined when it comes to my films, but in my life, I am."

To address these issues, Aamir has made significant changes. He has quit drinking alcohol entirely, though he mentioned that he still smokes a pipe. Additionally, he plans to work more consistently, aiming to do one film per year instead of one film every three years, as a way to maintain discipline in his life. Ironically, Aamir is often called a perfectionist when it comes to cinema and the revelation has now highlighted the contrast between his professional discipline and personal struggles.

Patekar provided insight into his role in "Vanvaas," describing it as a deeply emotional journey. He remarked, "Vanvaas is not just a story—it's a reflection of emotions we often bury deep within ourselves. Playing this character was like peeling back layers of my understanding of family, honour, and belonging."

Patekar also emphasized the universal appeal of the story, saying, "It's a film that speaks to the soul, and I believe audiences will find a part of their journey in it."