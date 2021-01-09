A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia's capital on Saturday on a domestic flight, officials said.

Indonesian authorities have launched a search and rescue operation to confirm the location of a Boeing 737-500 'classic' which was headed from Jakarta to Pontianak. The aircraft, Sriwijaya Air SJ-182, is a Boeing 737-500 with the registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323).

According to initial reports, the Sriwijaya Air flight lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, four minutes after it took off from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. Its last known location was at 11,000 feet.

ADS-B (Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast) signal from flight SJ-182 was lost at 07:40:27 (Coordinated Universal Time). It went off radar at 7:40 (UTC) less than four minutes after taking off from Jakarta at 6:37 (UTC).

"The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee," Irawati said in a statement.

Debris has been found in the area where search and rescue operations for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 are being conducted, but there is no confirmation they belong to the Boeing 737 aircraft.

(To be updated)