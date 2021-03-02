Mount Sinabung, located on the Indonesian island of Sumatra erupted again on Tuesday, spewing ash clouds as high as 5,000 metres into the sky. There were no reports of casualties or damages, reports said.

The country's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) has urged locals and visitors to stay away from the red zone, and residents living alongside rivers were also warned of potential lava.

The current alert status of the volcano with an altitude of 2,460 metres above the sea surface is at level 3 of the country's four-tiered alert system. Mount Sinabung, situated in Karo district, has been rumbling since 2010.

In 2016, it erupted killing nine locals. Sixteen people were killed and thousands of others were forced to flee home when it erupted in 2014.

Sinabung is one of the 129 active volcanoes in Indonesia, a vast-archipelagic nation home to over 17,500 islands.