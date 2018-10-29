An Indonesian passenger plane, operated by low-cost airline Lion Air, has crashed into the sea minutes after it took off from Jakarta. The flight was on a domestic route and was on the way to the city of Pangkal Pinang in Sumatra.

The aircraft is said to be a Boeing 737 Max 8, with 188 people on board, including 3 children and 7 crew members.

LIVE UPDATES

Singapore's Straits Times have reported that the plane had requested a return to base before it lost contact.

Twenty officials of Indonesia's finance ministry were on board

Flight tracking service Flightradar24 also said that a drop in the flight's altitude and an increase in speed was noticed before it lost touch with the air traffic controller.

Lion Air is yet to issue a statement on the crash and told reporters that it was trying to get more information on what went wrong.

"We cannot give any comment at this moment," the Sun quoted Edward Sirait, chief executive of Lion Air Group, as saying. "We are trying to collect all the information and data."

Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro added: "We can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact, its position cannot be ascertained yet."

National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) spokesman Yusuf Latief confirmed the crash and told The Australian that the Lion Air flight lost contact with the air traffic controller 13 minutes after takeoff.

"A tug boat spotted what looks to be the crashed plane at 7.05am off the coast of Karawang, Bekasi," Yusuf said, and added that a distress signal too was recorded.

"It has been confirmed that it has crashed," he later told Reuters. Search and rescue teams have now been sent, but the casualties are yet to be ascertained.

Flight track of #JT610 as captured by @flightradar24. Reuters now reporting that the Lion Air flight from from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang "has crashed", based on an Indonesian search and rescue official. pic.twitter.com/x9zXvsfhRq — Seref Isler (@seref_i) October 29, 2018

The low-cost airline, which started operations in 2000, has witnessed quite a few incidents in the past as well. Its planes have overshot the runway a few times and also have seen a few landing issues.