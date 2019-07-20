Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will fight it out against Chinese Chen Yufei in the semi-final of the 2019 Indonesia Open, BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament in Jakarta on July 20. After cruising through the quarter-final against Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, Sindhu is currently riding high with confidence whereas her Chinese counterpart had a tough fight against American Beiwen Zhang to qualify for the last four.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

After having a more or less average tournament, PV Sindhu played her best game in the quarter-final fixture. She defeated Japanese Nozomi Okuhara 21-14, 21-7 to progress to the last four. She is currently riding high on confidence after the win. The Japanese had beaten her in Singapore earlier this year in straight sets but could not do anything this time around.

On the other hand, Chinese world number three Chen Yufei had a hard-fought match in the quarter-final against American Beiwen Zhang. The match went to the third set and the difference was just five points in the last set. The scoreboard read 21-14, 17-21, 21-16. She will be looking forward to going through to the final and win the title.

Sindhu definitely has the upper hand at this moment according to both current form and head-to-head. She has beaten her Chinese counterpart four times while her opponent has beaten her thrice. But it will not be that easy for the Indian to win against World number three.

The PV Sindhu-Chen Yufei match will start at, approximately, 1.50 PM according to IST.

TV listings and Live Streaming

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in India. Live streaming can be watched on Hotstar.