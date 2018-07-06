India's challenge at the $1,250,000 Indonesia Open came to a disappointing end after both P.V.Sindhu and HS Prannoy lost their respective quarter-final matches in straight games here on Friday.

Rio Olympics silver medallist and third-seeded Sindhu went down to eighth seed He Bing Jiao of China 14-21, 15-21 in the women's singles quarter-final after Prannoy lost to another Chinese Shi Yuqi 17-21, 18-21 in the men's singles tie.

Sindhu struggles against He

World No.3 Sindhu went on the backfoot straightway in the opening game before gaining lost ground as the Indian went in to the breather trailing 10-11.

But from then, it was one-way traffic from the Chinese world no.7 shuttler, who took a massive 19-11 lead before comfortably clinching it 21-14.

Sindhu, however, came back well taking a 5-1 lead in the second before Bing Jiao bounced back to overhaul the lead and go 11-9 midway into the game.

The story was similar in the second half as the Chinese stretched her lead to 18-12 before Sindhu managed to gather a couple of points but that wasn't enough for her.

Prannoy's comeback cut short

Earlier in the day, world no.14 Prannoy too suffered a straight games defeat at the hands of world no.3 Shi Yuqi to bow out of the tournament.

In the opening game, Prannoy fought hard to trail 8-11 at the break but the Chinese kept his domination throughout to pocket it comfortably 21-17.

The second game went on similar lines with the Indian trailing 8-11 midway, before eventually sinking to 18-21 and crash out of the tournament.