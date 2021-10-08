India's vaccination drive is the largest in the world, but there's a long road ahead as well. IndiGo is lending a helping hand in this initiative as it offering incentives to passengers those who get both doses of the vaccine. Continuing its industry-first initiative from June, the low-cost air carrier is offering 10 percent discount on base fare for its vaccinated passengers.

Dubbed "Vaxi Fare," IndiGo's offer is for those who have received one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The discount can be availed while booking domestic flights from the airline's official website.

"Vaxi Fare is a discounted fare which is only applicable for passengers vaccinated and located in India at the time of booking. Passengers must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter - failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged," the airline says.

How to avail offer?

It is worth noting that the vaccination discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from the date of booking. To avail the offer, the passenger must be also be aged 18 years and above, who are located in India at the time of booking and have already received a Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

The airline opened only limited inventory under the offer. It said that the offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion and will be available only on IndiGo website.

The discount has been offered to support the government-led mass vaccination programme and incentivize air travel for such responsible citizens.