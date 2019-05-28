Radhika Apte's Padman was a super hit film of 2019 and it had garnered immense appreciation for the concept of the film. The film had made a huge impact on the society to normalize the stigma around menstruation.

In the past few years, conversations around menstrual hygiene have picked up across the country. What people earlier considered to be a topic relevant to be discussed in the company of only women, has now rightly emerged as a topic worth discussing in general purview, regardless of gender. Part of it has to do with Radhika Apte's film Padman making an impact on the society, at large.

On account of the Menstrual Hygiene Day, Radhika Apte who essayed the character of the wife and support system of Lakshmi Prasad took to her social media and shared a still from the film and wished women, "Happy menstrual hygiene day!! #28thmay #menstrualhygieneday".

With an omnipresence across screens, Indie queen Radhika is not just creating an impact on screen with her choice of promising projects but also, off-screen with her sartorial choices.

Radhika, who pulls off her roles aptly, is on the wish list of every director and a top choice of every filmmaker because of her talent of bringing authenticity and conviction in her characterisation. The indie star, who looks for a good story has landed herself in the best space for her career.

Radhika's two movies Andhadhun and Padman are on the top rated Bollywood movies list and her "omnipresence" is much talked about with the screen presence she possesses.

Radhika will be next seen in a film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui for which the actress has already finished the first schedule shoot in Lucknow, The pair was last seen sharing screen space for a web series.