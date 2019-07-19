Pop Rock band Sanam, known for its classic covers and originals, has recently released an original 'Jaane De Mujhe' for their fans. The fabulous four, as they are fondly called, have collaborated with VYRL originals for the first time for the song.

Sanam has carved a niche in the music industry with their unique style creating a genre for the classics, for the music lovers. The band has made pathbreaking music, showcasing their versatility, time and again.

Their recent hit was the World Cup Anthem with various other international artists from all around the World. SANAM is ranked as a top band on the digital space with over 6 Million subscribers on YouTube already.

This enormous fame has truly stood as testament of how music can cross borders reaching out to their massive fanbases in exotic places across the globe like Maldives, Mauritius, South Africa, Trinidad, Kenya, Netherlands, Bangladesh, United States, England, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and Suriname besides India. They have performed at significant events and music festivals in India and otherwise. They have also collaborated with prime composers like Clinton Cerejo, ARR, Salim-Sulaiman, and Mithoon.

Today their association with VYRL for 'Jaane De Mujhe' is sure to create a benchmark for non-film music.

"SANAM has been amongst the biggest music artist digitally in India for a while now. And VYRL is a very promising platform for independent releases. This association will ramp up the game for SANAM & VYRL to reach out to newer audience and markets. I can see a lot of synergy in this association given the enthusiasm of the VYRL team and concordance in our approach on independent music and the need to revive it." said Ben Thomas, Business Manager of SANAM band, Founder & MD, Kurian & Co Talent Management

Commenting on the association of the band, SANAM shared "Our association with VYRL began more than a year ago, when our manager Ben Thomas met with Vinit. The comfort of working independently has always been our strength. Because we like to enjoy the process of making music together and every song to us is a story that goes beyond just how many views you can get on YouTube. However, with VYRL, we have finally found a comfortable team who believe in the same things we believe in. We are excited to explore this association further!"