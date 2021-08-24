Development is an important yet integral part of one's life. When we say development, it is significant to boost the overall development of an individual. It would be practically wrong if you focus on developing only one aspect of life. To maintain the overall development, there comes a need for a life coach and a mentor. Helping individuals to meet their goals, Yogendra Singh Rathore is believed to bring change in people's life.

He is the founder of three distinct startups namely Mission Positive World Pvt. Ltd, Guniguru.com and LEADMONK Digital Pvt. Ltd. One of his traits is his adaptability to learn new things and the grasping power to execute them in life. His primary profession is that of an NLP practitioner, he claims. With a rational approach towards life, he says he has helped people in achieving their desired goals.

He says he has been an award-winning marketing influencer and one of the top authors on Amazon. Through a variety of online programs offered by him, the NLP coach has improved people's lives. Be it any industry including entertainment, hospitality, and sports, he has weaved magic with his teaching skills. He claims to have shared the stage with celebrated names like Karan Johar, Zafar Sareshwala, John Abraham, Mahesh Bhatt, Poonam Mahajan, and Sir Ian Botham.

He recalls remarkable achievement of being the brand ambassador of Ahmedabad's NGO 'YUVA-UNSTOPPABLE'. The life coach was earlier conferred with the YUVA Gratitude Award at IIM-Ahmedabad by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. "The idea is to build an environment where people are happy across all levels. I intend to replace a negative environment with an only positive vibe, and there is nothing better than inspiring people with words of wisdom."

As an author, he has penned two books - 'Awaken The Great Potential Of Memory' and Will-Power & 'Secrets Of The Limitless Mind'. Continuing his work, he has rightly been one of the inspiring figures who have shaped people's life.