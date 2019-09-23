Master of Men's fashion Munish Maya needs no introduction. Regarded as India's top fashion Influencer & digital entrepreneur, with 1 Million + social media fanbase & 500 + brand collaborations, Munish Maya is the most sought after name & number one choice in the Influencer Marketing landscape.

In a recent interview with us, he talks about how his career takes a new high with his Influencer Marketing startup - Webragger.

He stated that Webragger is his entrepreneurial venture which aims to bring brands & influencers together on one platform & help in mutually expanding & elevating the Influencer Marketing eco-system. The startup uses AI, data science & machine learning as its proprietary technology to help brands and businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of social media with data-driven Influencer marketing campaigns ensuring more ROI & incorporating better Influencer-brand relationship.

Webragger works closely with Fortune 500 companies to design and execute marketing strategies known only to few Top Influencers.

He said being in Influencer industry from past 7+ years and his past corporate career as a Software Engineer has paved the way to Webragger - as startup platform to re-define & re-shape the digital & influencer marketing landscape.

When asked about his success secret, he said - I always follow my instincts & live my life on my own terms. No matter how challenging it becomes, we must count our blessings & be grateful for what we have and always willing to do what is needed to be done in order to achieve our goals.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.